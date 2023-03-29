BATH, Pa. - A Northampton County man who repeatedly assaulted his infant son has learned his sentence.

Rasheen Miller, 19 of Bath, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation, for the aggravated assault of his 4-week-old infant, according to the Northampton County DA's Office.

As part of Wednesday's sentence, Miller was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Miller had pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, the DA's office said.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M Bethlehem Station was contacted in March 2022 by medical personnel from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia about how the victim was being treated for severe injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was taken to his primary care physician for a wellness checkup and during the checkup the physician advised that the victim should be taken directly to the hospital due to severe injuries.

The boy was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital Fountain Hill for his injuries, and because of the severity of the injuries, was flown to CHOP for further treatment.

Upon further investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Criminal Investigation Unit, it was determined the boy's father, Miller, had intentionally dropped the victim from his arms and onto the floor, intentionally dropped the victim down a flight of stairs, and struck the victim's head against a wall on multiple occasions.