HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing charges after an incident in Hellertown.

Officers were called on the evening of March 9 to a disturbance between neighbors at apartments in the 700 block of Front Street, according to a police report.

One of the residents involved, Matthew Martin, was extremely agitated, aggressive and tried to punch a Hellertown officer multiple times, police said.

The 39-year-old did not listen to police commands, and he was arrested.

Martin was charged with aggravated assault, harassment and resisting arrest. He's being held in Northampton County Prison on $50,000 straight bail, police said.