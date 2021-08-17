ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been two decades since Jesse Johnson-Brower walked directly into the danger zone, after the attacks on the Pentagon on 9/11.
"Twenty years ago, I was part of the first responders at the Pentagon," begins Johnson-Brower.
Now, he's walking toward that same site again, but this time he's on a new mission.
"And I thought this is a great way to honor those who have been impacted over the last 20 years," he says.
As a member of the 3rd Infantry, Jesse was one of the first to respond, after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.
The devastation stayed with him, and eventually, led him to create Life GR, a a nonprofit that provides counseling and support to members of the military, veterans, and first responders.
"It's changed how they've responded forever," Johnson-Brower says of 9/11, "So we need to give them the love and support they deserve and I'm a part of that."
And this is a part of how he's fundraising to support that.
Jesse is walking 454 miles. He started at the site of the World Trade Center attacks in New York City. We caught up with him walking through Allentown, as he heads to the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville. After that, he'll head to the Pentagon, where he's timing it to walk up to that familiar site, on 9/11.
"I knew he needed the help, so I'm here," says Jesse's friend Corey Bruins.
Bruins is along with him, to be a cheerleader.
"He really hit a lot of road blocks the last couple of days with the blisters on the feet and the hurting knees," Bruins shakes his head.
Johnson-Brower admits, "it's rough, I've got my 20-year-old mind, but my 40-year-old body."
But he won't stop. He says the heroes didn't stop on 9/11, so he will walk on.
"My feet are swollen, my knees are killing me, but I've got good spirits. I just keep the thoughts of those who have been impacted in my head and it keeps me moving forward."
Johnson-Brower says his organization asks for $7 a month to help them with their cause. He says the needs are growing. If you'd like to donate or learn more about his non-profit, visit Life GR's Facebook page.