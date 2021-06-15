PALMER TWP., Pa. | Palmer Township Police are searching for a dangerous man on Tuesday, who they say has been charged with multiple criminal offenses.
Patrick Robert McGary Jr. is wanted on one felony count of strangulation in the first degree, police say, and five other criminal charges such as assaults, harassment, and more.
McGary's arrest warrant was issued Monday, according to police documents. They urge anyone who comes in contact with this man avoid all interactions with him and to not approach him, as police warn he can be dangerous.
They ask that if anyone does see him, they dial 9-1-1 and report his location to the police.
If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, police ask they submit a tip or contact the Palmer Township Police, at (610) 759-2200.