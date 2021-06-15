McGary-mugshot.jpg

PALMER TWP., Pa. | Palmer Township Police are searching for a dangerous man on Tuesday, who they say has been charged with multiple criminal offenses.

Patrick Robert McGary Jr. is wanted on one felony count of strangulation in the first degree, police say, and five other criminal charges such as assaults, harassment, and more.

McGary's arrest warrant was issued Monday, according to police documents. They urge anyone who comes in contact with this man avoid all interactions with him and to not approach him, as police warn he can be dangerous.

They ask that if anyone does see him, they dial 9-1-1 and report his location to the police.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, police ask they submit a tip or contact the Palmer Township Police, at (610) 759-2200.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.