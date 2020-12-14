ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A man already wanted in connection with a 2019 assault and robbery in Lower Macungie Township is facing more charges after officers allege they found a stolen handgun in the car in which he was driving.
Allentown police charged Euric R. Rodriguez, no confirmable address, with single felony counts of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license following his arrest Sunday afternoon. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 24-year-old Monday morning on those charges and nearly a dozen other charges in connection with the Oct. 11, 2019, robbery on Hunt Drive in Lower Macungie Township.
About 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Allentown police stopped a car in the first block of North Sixth Street for a faulty brake light and heavily tinted windows. When the car stopped, Rodriguez stepped out of the passenger side, began screaming profanities as he walked north on Sixth Street and ignored orders to stop, according to the criminal complaint.
A search of the car turned up a Sig Sauer P365 handgun in the passenger-side door, where Rodriguez was sitting, according to police. The gun was reported stolen to the Allentown Police Department in 2019, and a records check revealed prior convictions, making it illegal for Rodriguez to possess a firearm, according to court records.
Authorities said officers apprehended Rodriguez a short time after the traffic stop.
In October 2019, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home in the 6800 block of Hunt Drive in Lower Macungie Township to investigate a shots-fired report. Rodriguez was allegedly one of three men involved in an incident leading up to the gunshots.
One of the victims told investigators that he’d had an “ongoing beef” with Rodriguez, a man he identified as “Highlow.” Rodriguez allegedly approached the victim to fight and threatened to shoot him, if he didn’t want to fight.
The victim accused Rodriguez of grabbing a handgun, pointing it at his legs and telling him to “run his pockets.” Authorities allege Rodriguez fired several shots toward the victim’s legs.
In that case, Rodriguez faces three counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. He also faces two counts of simple assault and one count each of attempted theft and reckless endangerment. Bail in the two cases was set at a combined $75,000, which Rodriguez failed to post. He was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings.