Standoff in Lansford
Larry Neff | 69 News

LANSFORD, Pa. - Officers in SWAT gear descended on Lansford, Carbon County to take a wanted man into custody.

It happened in the 300 block of East Bertsch Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Lansford police shut down the road as they arrested Rodney K. Rivers, who was wanted on a felony warrant stemming from a March 7 incident in Easton, Northampton County.

Rivers faces assault and robbery charges after he demanded $300 and allegedly punched and threatened the driver and passenger of a car involved in a minor car crash. 

The victims said Rivers had given them his phone number, which police verified was his. 

Rivers remained at large until Monday when the Lansford Police Department served a high-risk search and arrest warrant, and took him into custody.

From the March 7 incident, Rivers is facing two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault — all felonies. Police also charged him with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and weapons possession.

