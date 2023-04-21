BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A law enforcement official tells 69 News a man wanted in a homicide in Allentown was taken into custody Friday afternoon after law enforcement officials swarmed a neighborhood in Bethlehem.

Police officers and a Bethlehem Emergency Response Team responded to East 7th and Atlantic streets early Friday afternoon, according to Northampton County dispatchers. An armored vehicle had been seen in the area.

The official said the US Marshals Task Force operation in Bethlehem Friday afternoon involved officers from Allentown and Bethlehem. Authorities had an active arrest warrant for the suspect, according to the official.

The law enforcement official did not give more details about the homicide. The official said more information would be released from authorities in Lehigh County.