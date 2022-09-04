HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lehigh County say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a deadly, wrong-way crash on Airport Road.

A 55-year-old Allentown woman was killed when her car was hit head-on, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night on Airport Road South in Hanover Township.

State police say a car driven by a 41-year-old man from Glenside, Montgomery County was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

That's when investigators say he slammed head-on into a car driven by 55-year-old Catherine Neelon of Allentown.

Neelon was transported to the hospital where she died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police say the wrong-way driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Authorities have yet to release his name, and his case has yet to appear on a search of court records.

There's no word yet on whether the driver could face more serious charges, such as homicide by vehicle.

Airport Road South was shut down for more than three hours between Airport Center Drive and Catasauqua Road while police investigated and crews cleaned up.

State Police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police in Bethlehem.