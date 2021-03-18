UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police have released new details about the moments that led up to a man getting run over and killed Wednesday. Turns out, it was a tragic accident.
Police say it all began after the 28-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over to go into a business where 81-year-old Gerald Burian worked on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township.
Police say the driver forgot something in the store and Burian ran out to give it to him. Burian stepped into the vehicle's blind spot just as the driver was pulling away, and that's when he was run over and killed, according to police.
As a result, no charges will be filed.
Police did not say where Burian worked.