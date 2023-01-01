PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man who climbed a power supply tower remove copper wire, and was electrocuted, was charged with attempted theft by unlawful taking.

On the early morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, the Slate Belt Regional Police responded to the 300 block of West 8th St., in Plainfield Township to "rescue of a male hanging from a power supply tower."

Upon arrival, police made contact with the male, later identified as Jason J. Schaadt.

After Schaadt was rescued, it was determined that he climbed the tower in an attempt to remove a large copper wire.

Police seized multiple instruments used in the commission of the crime that belonged to Schaadt, in addition to large copper wire that was partially cut. When Schaadt cut the other end of the wire, he was electrocuted and sustained severe injuries.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, Schaadt was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Schlegel on the aforementioned charges and released on ROR (released on own recognizance) bail.