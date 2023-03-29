BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man who displayed a gun and robbed another man in Bethlehem has been sentenced.

Jadrien Robles was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in Northampton County Prison followed by three years of probation, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

He had been charged with robbery and forearms not to be carried without a license.

Bethlehem Police responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of North New Street and Goepp Street in August 2022. A man told police he had just been confronted by Robles and another man, Cole Rauch.

The man told officers that both men displayed firearms in their waistbands, and demanded the victim turn over his sneakers, a wallet, a backpack, and a cellphone, according to the DA's office.

Police said the men ran away from the area with the victim’s property before police arrived.

During the investigation of the robbery, Bethlehem Police found a video posted on Instagram, which depicted the reported robbery occurring, the DA's office said. City police said the video appeared to have been recorded by one of the suspects and posted to his personal account.

Robles and Rauch were located in the area of the 900 block of Geissinger Street. One suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase, and the second was found hiding inside a residence, city police said.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing the victim’s sneakers that were stolen in the robbery. In addition, police found a handgun that was used in the robbery, as well as the victim’s other property, the DA's office said.

Rauch had been sentenced to one to two years in county prison, plus two years of probation.