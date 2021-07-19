HANOVER TWP., Pa. - We're learning new details about a scary situation that shut down the Lehigh Valley International Airport's runway on Friday.
Everything was frozen for a while, after authorities say a man crashed through a fence, drove onto the runway and barreled full-speed toward a plane full of people.
Imagine sitting on a plane at the Lehigh Valley International Airport and seeing a pick-up truck driving directly toward you.
Authorities say that's what happened Friday night, when 34-year-old Brad Weinhofer went on a destruction spree.
Pennsylvania State Police say the Northampton man's first accident was on Willowbrook Road, right by the airport.
Troopers say Weinhofer was involved in a rear-end crash. Nobody was hurt, but troopers say he sped off from the crash, toward the airport, crashing through a security fence, and driving toward an airplane that was taking off - coming "within 100 feet of striking the airplane that had 171 souls on board," according to court documents.
A viewer sent a video of authorities surrounding Weinhofer's black truck after he finally stopped in the middle of the runway.
The runway was shut down for 20 minutes while he was taken into custody, and planes that were landing had to be diverted.
He's now facing multiple charges, including reckless endangerment for behavior that "placed or may have placed the passengers on Allegiant Airlines in danger of death or bodily injury," court documents said.
The Allegiant Airlines plane was eventually able to take off safely and nobody was hurt.
Weinhofer was taken to jail and released after posting $50,000 bail.
This is not his first time to be in trouble with the law though.
Court documents show he was arrested for DUI in Northampton Borough last December. He was actually supposed to be in court Monday morning in relation to that case.
Now, he's scheduled to be in court on Friday for this new set of charges, as investigators with both the airport and the FAA continue to look into why he caused quite the fright for that flight.