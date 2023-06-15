PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man who drowned in the Delaware River has been identified.

Sandoval Ronme, of Phillipsburg, had told witnesses on Sunday, June 11 that he would attempt to swim across the river, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Phillipsburg police were later sent to the river in the area of McKeen and Howard streets for a report of a male who went underwater in the river.

Numerous boats were sent to the area to search for Ronme. Once he was found, he was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Easton, where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said.

A follow-up investigation confirmed that there was no foul play involved, according to the news release.

With summer approaching, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office urges the community not to attempt to swim in or across the Delaware River.