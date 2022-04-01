ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A man charged with attempted homicide in a cigar shop shooting that led to a standoff with police has died at the Lehigh County jail, according to county officials.
Officials said in a release the inmate, 37-year-old Adam Zaborowski, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday at 6:46 a.m.
Staff immediately began administering CPR and on site medical personnel assisted with lifesaving efforts. EMS were called and took over the scene, the release said.
Zaborowski was taken to St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the release.
The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office are investigating the death.
Zaborowski was arrested and charged in Aug. 2020 for firing shots at a Cigar International in Bethlehem Township after refusing to wear a mask inside. He fled the scene and lead police on a manhunt.
He was located by officers the next day at his home in Lehigh County. A standoff with police ensued before Zaborowski was shot by officers. He was taken to an area hospital, treated and booked into the Lehigh County Jail.
A Slatington Borough Police officer also sustained minor injuries in the shootout.
Zaborowski was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment in relation to that incident.
At a preliminary hearing in October, 2020, Zaborowski pled not guilty to the charges
An autopsy will be scheduled and further information will be released by the coroner's office.