ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County has learned his sentence.

Josef Raszler was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Roof. The jury's decision had come after a week of testimony and 350 pieces of evidence entered, and six years after Raszler's arrest.

The jury said it was Raszler who shot and killed his former lover and neighbor Stephanie Roof with a homemade air gun on her Lower Macungie Township driveway in September of 2016.

It was a case of circumstantial evidence, as the defense pointed out there was no DNA, witnesses, or murder weapon. The prosecution says Raszler was persistent to the point of obsession and possessed the motive, means, and ability to build an air gun, that killed Roof.

During closing arguments, the prosecution pointed to the homemade bullet found in Roof's chest, as something forensics experts had never seen and its twin was found at Raszler's family cabin and was fired from the same barrel.

Prosecutors told the jury the copper rifle barrel Raszler constructed could have fired both.

Prosecutors maintained Raszler never got over the pair's relationship that turned sour.