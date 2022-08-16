It was 4 a.m. Sunday in our nation's capital when authorities say 29-year-old Richard York III of Delaware crashed into a barricade set around East Capitol and 2nd Streets near the Capitol building.

As he was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames.

Authorities say York then opened fire, firing several shots into the air as police approached. As they neared they say York shot and killed himself.

Investigators are now looking into whether York set his car on fire intentionally, as they say it appears it would not have burst into flames due to the collision. Police also say they believe York was not targeting any member of Congress.

They are now looking into his background, which includes a great deal of time in the Lehigh Valley.

York was living in Bethlehem just a few years ago when he attacked a co-worker at the co-worker's home in Lower Saucon Township in January 2020. He beat the man, forcing him to run into the woods for safety.

The man told police York accused him of "contacting his mother" before attacking him and later destroying parts of the man's home and furniture.

Court documents show York spent several months behind bars in Northampton County Prison after pleading guilty to simple assault and criminal mischief.

As for the incident at the Capitol that ended York's life, authorities say they are still trying to figure out a motive.