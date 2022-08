The man who drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol was a longtime resident of the Lehigh Valley.

That's according to the attorney of 29-year-old Richard York.

York killed himself early Sunday morning.

That was after he crashed his car into a Capitol barricade and fired into the air before turning the gun on himself.

York lived in Hellertown about ten years ago, and in Bethlehem as recently as 2020.