"I found his ID right away, so I knew his name was Ramon. I was talking to him the whole time, saying 'hang in their buddy. We are with you. If you are listening, fight as much as you can,'" said Ben Motley of Trexlertown.
Motley was one of the first people to help Ramon Ramirez, after the truck driver was shot on the Upper Macungie Wawa parking lot Wednesday morning.
Motley, a 48-year-old HVAC employee, performed CPR on Ramirez.
"In this day and age with COVID and everything, I'm not going to lie, I hesitated for a second," Motley said. "I gave him mouth to mouth. In my head, I'm like this guy needs air if there is any chance of surviving, so I did mouth-to-mouth resuscitation," he said.
Just prior, Motley heard all the shots, saw the man pointing the gun and the other victim go down. When his eyes met the shooter, he feared for his own life.
"His windows were tinted black. I could see his silhouette and he turned to look at me. I ducked down in the driver seat of my car while the dispatcher was on the radio," Motley described.
Motley says his military and Boy Scout training helped him keep cool and rush to try and save Ramirez, who died at the scene.
"I feel horrible for Mr. Ramirez's family. He has a very similar situation to me. I have three kids. He has three kids, and we are about the same age," Motley said while fighting back tears.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family.
Motley hopes his presence next to Ramirez during his last moments provides a sense of comfort to his family.
"My heart goes out to them. He was just stopping for gas to go to work in the morning just like I was," he said.