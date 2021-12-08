SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One of three men who pleaded guilty to killing a New York bakery owner and dumping his burned body in Lehigh County a decade ago is going to prison.
Michael Mazur has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for his role in the murder of Joshua Rubin in 2011.
Federal authorities say Mazur served as a lookout while Kevin Taylor and Gary Robles tried to rob Rubin of marijuana at his Brooklyn apartment.
When he refused, Rubin was shot and killed.
Authorities say the three men drove his body to Pennsylvania, set it on fire, and dumped it in South Whitehall Township.
All three pleaded guilty earlier this year.