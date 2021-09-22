SLATINGTON, Pa. - U.S. Marshals took 29-year-old Timothy Barr into custody after a nearly six-hour standoff in Slatington, Lehigh County Wednesday.

The incident began after officers were trying to serve Barr a warrant in the 400 block of West Church Street in Slatington. Barr faces several charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats.

Police say Barr pointed a gun and threatened to shoot the mother of his children and the kids in the late August incident in Bethlehem.

Timothy Oliver Barr II

Courtesy Bethlehem police

In Slatington, federal agents and members of the Lehigh County Municipal Response Team descended on the home, believed to be that of a family member.

US Marshals say after serving the warrant Barr made threatening remarks, kicking off the nearly six-hour standoff, which finally ended peacefully just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

