ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who returned fire during the shooting that wounded 10 people outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown in June 2019 has been sentenced.
Bryant Santiago was sentenced to two to five years in state prison Monday, according to the Lehigh County district attorney's office. He had pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony.
Santiago was in Deja Vu at the time of the shooting on June 20, and as he came out, he returned fire from three gang members outside the club in the 300 block of Hamilton Street. Santiago was not shooting into the crowd.
Most or all of the victims had just left Deja Vu and were on the sidewalk when they were hit by the gunfire, police said.