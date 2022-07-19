FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Lehigh County man accused of shooting another man to death in a gun deal gone wrong at a Wawa in Fountain Hill learned his sentence Tuesday.
Judge Robert Steinberg gave Jarrett Hein the minimum recommended sentence of 6 to 15 years behind bars.
He said he had considered giving Hein 10 to 20 years, but he reduced it based on mitigating factors, such as his lack of prior convictions and positive family and community references.
Hein's attorney, Gary Asteak, asked the judge to let Hein off with just probation, but Judge Steinberg quickly dismissed that.
Hein was accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Travorious Gudger at the Wawa parking lot in the 1400 block of Broadway.
