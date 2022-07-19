Jarrett Hein arrest walk Fountain Hill shooting

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Lehigh County man accused of shooting another man to death in a gun deal gone wrong at a Wawa in Fountain Hill learned his sentence Tuesday.

Jarrett Hein was sentenced to six years in prison.

He was accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Travorious Gudger at the Wawa parking lot in the 1400 block of Broadway.

