NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced.

Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 17, 2021, police responded to the 400 block of Union Street in Nazareth for the report of a woman who sustained multiple stab wounds, the DA's office said.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, later identified as Graves, standing at the front door with his clothes covered in blood, according to the DA's office.

Police then found the victim lying in the kitchen of the residence with multiple stab wounds, accompanied by a man who was rendering aid to her, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says the woman was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she ultimately survived her life-threatening injuries. EMS arrived on scene to transport Graves, who suffered extensive bleeding to his right hand, to the hospital.

After officers advised Graves of his Miranda Warnings while at the hospital, he said “I stabbed my wife. I tried to kill my wife,” the DA's office said.

During the investigation, officers interviewed the male who was in the residence providing aid to the victim at the time of the incident. The male told police he and his girlfriend heard screaming and a loud bang come from within the Union Street residence shortly before police arrived, the DA's office said. He said they heard someone screaming for help and discovered the person to be the child who lives at the house, according to the DA's office.

The child said “My daddy hurt my mommy,” the DA's office said. The male then went into the Union Street residence and found the victim on the second floor lying in a pool of blood with a knife lying next to her, according to the news release.

The male escorted the victim to the first floor where he began to render aid, at which time the victim said “He stabbed me in the ribs,” the DA's office said.

Police also interviewed the child, who said she saw Graves stabbing her mom in an upstairs bedroom, according to the DA's office.