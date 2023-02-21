HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A man who stabbed his wife in Northampton County has learned his sentence.

Joshua Hoch, 37, was sentenced to 8 to 16 years in state prison, followed by a consecutive three years of probation, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Hoch, of Emmaus, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in December 2022, the DA's office said.

On Dec. 6, 2021, police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to Magnolia Road in Hellertown for the report of a possible knife assault victim. Upon arrival, police saw a man lying on the front lawn of a residence in the 300 block of Magnolia Road, later identified as Hoch, according to the DA's office. He had a laceration to his right hand.

Officers also saw a woman, identified as Hoch’s wife, seated on the front steps of the residence with significant laceration and puncture wounds to her hand and torso, according to the news release.

A witness on scene told police he observed an assault in the front yard, and physically removed Hoch from on top of the victim. He also told police he saw a blood-covered knife near Hoch.

EMS provided care to both the victim and Hoch. Both were transported to the nearest trauma unit, and Hoch was treated and released into police custody.

After police read Hoch his Miranda Warnings, he admitted a physical altercation ensued when he attempted to grab the victim’s phone, the DA's office said. He said he grabbed a random knife out of the kitchen adjacent to where they were fighting and held it up to the victim, chasing the victim through several rooms before ending up in the front yard, according to the DA's office.

Hoch fully admitted to police he assaulted the victim due to “desperation” following a period of marital conflict, according to the news release. However, he was unable to give a clear description of the assault.

When police interviewed the victim, she said her husband became angry after she asked him to stop slamming a metal bar against a random object in the home. She said he grabbed a serrated kitchen knife, held her to the ground and said, 'It’s your time to die and it’s my time too,'" the DA's office said.

The victim further recalled she managed to escape but was stabbed as Hoch chased her and cornered her into a bathroom, where she was stabbed again, according to the DA's office.

The victim pushed Hoch into the tub and attempted to flee the residence, but he caught up to her in the front yard and pinned her down before she was helped by the witness, authorities said.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, Hoch was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine to the Domestic Violence Unit fund, undergo a batterer’s assessment, and comply with recommended treatment. He must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation and have no contact with the victim or her family.