BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem Township, Northampton County man who fired shots inside his home and threatened to shoot police and then himself has been sentenced.
Edward Skinner, 80, pleaded no contest Tuesday to aggravated assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
He was sentenced to one to two years in prison followed by five years of probation, the DA's office said.
On Nov. 8, 2020, police responded to Skinner’s home in the 4300 block of Winfield Terrace for a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim who reported her stepfather, Skinner, suffers from multiple medical issues and can’t sleep at night, according to the news release. The victim said she was out for the day and arrived home around 4:15 p.m. to find Skinner asleep in his recliner with the house in disarray, the DA's office said.
After making dinner for her nine-year-old son and cleaning up, she went upstairs and then heard three loud bangs in the home, according to the DA's office. When she came to the top of the stairs, she saw her stepfather sitting in the recliner and yelled at him, saying, “You better not be firing that gun inside the house,” the DA's office said.
The victim told police Skinner then yelled at her, saying he was going to shoot the cops and then himself. She said Skinner then pointed a gun at her and fired two rounds in her direction, according to the news release. The victim and her son were able to flee the home, but her mother remained inside. Another gunshot was then heard in the home, and the mother made her way out of the home, according to the DA's office.
Three people were inside the residence when Skinner fired the gun, the DA's office said.