BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The man who caused another man's death after a fight on Christmas Eve in 2012 is now accused in an assault in Bethlehem.

Antonio Ortiz, 44, is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and pulling the trigger during a fight in Bethlehem last week, according to court documents. The gun didn't fire though, but Ortiz tried to get it fixed and threatened the victim several more times.

Ortiz, who spent time in prison for punching a man in Easton in 2012 and causing his death, was charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and more in the Bethlehem incident, documents show.

Police were called to the disturbance last Tuesday, Aug. 1, at a rowhome in the 700 block of Broadway in Bethlehem. Authorities say Ortiz and another man who lives at the home were fighting, when Ortiz yelled for a third man to come shoot the victim, the paperwork says.

Both Ortiz and the third man, Paul Baker, who is also facing charges in the incident, pointed a shotgun at the victim, police say. Ortiz tried to pull the trigger, but the gun didn't fire.

Ortiz tries to get another gun but the victim was able to get away.

Ortiz is now in Northampton County Prison on $50,000 bail.

He previously served a sentence of 2.5-5 years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2015 in the 2012 Christmas Eve assault.