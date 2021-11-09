EASTON, Pa. - Harrowing dash cam video shows an Easton Area School District bus losing control before plunging down a 25-foot embankment and into Bushkill Creek.
A lot of parents want answers as to why this happened, and we're told, these investigations could take some time.
Police examine the bus itself, the skid marks it left at the scene, and the people involved. They're also reviewing the dash cam footage taken from a vehicle behind the bus that's all over social media.
Right now, investigators are looking into speed.
You can still see part of the guide rail in the water at Bushkill Creek.
The driver whose dashcam video captured the crash tells WFMZ his 11-year-old daughter would have been a passenger on the bus, if he didn't start driving her to school during the pandemic.
He says once he saw the crash, he pulled over and helped students get out the exit door.
Easton Police are looking into how fast the bus was going when it crossed the lane of oncoming traffic and a trail, before plummeting into the water Monday morning.
Some social media users thought they saw an animal jump out; investigators say that doesn't seem to be the case.
The police chief says certain external factors have been ruled out as potential causes.
The fire chief says dozens of first responders from several local agencies teamed up to help the kids in record time.
"The Easton Police were there removing students from the back of the bus, and then we started doing our part," said Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings. "So, they started putting ground ladders down to where the creek bed was."
While 13 kids and the driver went to the hospital, school officials initially said injuries didn't appear to be serious. We have not received updates on their conditions.
"As we were moving them, we were asking them if they were injured, and if so, what was injured, and that's where EMS comes in," said Hennings. "Teamwork is absolutely critical when you have something along those lines."
Hennings said Easton EMS, Suburban EMS, and Bethlehem Township EMS helped triage students.
We're told the driver was still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning, and she is cooperating. A blood sample was taken, and a toxicology report could be released in the coming days.
About 30 students were on board.
WFMZ reached out to the school district to ask how long the bus driver has been employed and what kind of training drivers go through.
There have been several new bus drivers hired across the region, since many districts have been facing a shortage of drivers.
We did not receive answers to any of those questions.