ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges after a disturbance involving a weapon early Monday morning.
John Trinkle, 65, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment in the incident in the 600 block of North Fifth Street, where he lives, police said.
Officers were called to the area shortly before 7 a.m. for a disturbance involving an armed person.
Police made contact with Trinkle, and he was arrested without incident, police said.
Officers recovered a loaded shotgun.
Police did not comment further on what happened.