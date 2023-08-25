BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A man and woman have been banned from all casinos in Pennsylvania after they allegedly left a 9-year-old unattended in the Wind Creek Bethlehem parking garage.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the child was left unattended inside a vehicle for 1 hour and 34 minutes while the two adults gambled at slot machines inside.

The adults were not identified by the board, and no charges have been filed against them.

It is not clear if the couple is romantically involved, or if the 9-year-old is their child.