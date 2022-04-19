FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - The deaths of a man and woman found in a home on Easter Sunday were ruled a murder-suicide, the coroner said.
Victoria Nieves, 19, and Raven Ramos, 21, were found dead Sunday in a home in the 700 block of South Bergen Street in Fountain Hill, authorities said.
Nieves died of multiple stabbing wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, said the Lehigh County coroner.
Ramos died by suicide, the coroner said.
The incidents occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the home, officials said.
Ramos lived at the home, but authorities did not say if Nieves lived there as well.
Investigators did not comment on the circumstances leading up to their deaths or a possible motive.
Fountain Hill police, the county homicide task force and the district attorney are involved in the investigation.