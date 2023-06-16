Last August we met 29-year-old Isaiah Shields on Bank Street in Easton as he walked across America.

"I really, really like the look of Easton," said Shields.

Along the way, he made a lot of friends and covered a lot of ground.

"I walked 8613 miles, and it took me 497 days," said Shields.

Shields has a new adventure on track. He's now working across America.

"I've got quite a few skills as like a mechanic or handyman, so I just put out the word if anybody has any jobs done I'll do pretty much anything," said Shields.

His Facebook following did not disappoint.

"It's the bee business, you don't know what bees are going to do," said Ty Kelius, owner of TDK Contracting, a company that specializes in bee relocation.

Kelius and Shields spent the day rescuing a hive from a Jenkintown chimney and giving it a safe place to thrive.

Shields says working across America isn't just about meeting new people or learning cool things, like how to spot a queen bee. It's also an effort to raise money for his next adventure, walking across Europe.

"I'm gonna be doing the northernmost point to the southernmost point of the European continent, so Norway to Spain," said Shields.

Shields departs July 19 and will be posting about his adventures, that could one day be a book or a documentary.

"We're gonna be following him and encouraging him on his trip and living through his life vicariously," said Kelius.