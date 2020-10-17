Ann Saurman, Manager of the Bureau of Recycling and Waste in Allentown, stopped by virtually Saturday morning to educate on all things recyclable. 

Saurman shed some light on common myths like water bottle caps, glass, paper products, and the meaning behind the numbers located on all recyclables. 

For more information, visit allentownpa.gov/recycle

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.