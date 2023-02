CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - An old mansion in Montgomery County that hails from the Gilded Age is getting a 21st-century start.

After 30 years of sitting vacant, the 100,000-square-foot Lynnewood Hall in Cheltenham Township will soon have a new owner.

The Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation is set to buy the place.

The mansion was once owned by the Widener family.

Plans call for turning the grounds into open space and a public garden.

Eventually, the home will be open for visitors.