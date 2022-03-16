BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is back at Lehigh University.
From March 16 through Sunday, March 20, car lovers will have the chance to check out 125,000 square feet of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and motorcycles.
"There's 225 cars, tons of electric cars, you're gonna see the latest and greatest. The nicest thing is no one is gonna say, 'hey, you gotta make a decision now,'" said Tom Kwiatek, Executive Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association.
The show is being held across three venues on Lehigh University's campus: the Stabler Athletic and Convocation Center, Rauch Fieldhouse, and Goodman Hall.
"We're not Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, but we're the third largest source of automotive in the state," Kwiatek said.
Because of the pandemic, 2019 was the last time the Lehigh Valley Auto Show was held in-person, so to be able to be here with other car lovers, and physically see what's on the market, makes it all the more fun.
"The fact that we're having a show, is just fantastic," Kwiatek said.
To get into the event, tickets must be purchased online, and no cash will be accepted.
"Everything is online. You can still come to the show, we'll sell you a ticket with a credit card," Kwiatek said.