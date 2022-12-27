The Lehigh Valley economy continues to grow, with new data showing the GDP hitting a record high of $47 billion for 2021.

"It's a good measure of economic growth, economic output, economic diversification," said George Lewis, Vice President of Marketing Communications and Research for the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Lewis says it's manufacturing growth that pushed the region higher.

"Important, I think, for the region is the ascent of our manufacturing sector to the number-one economic output sector for the Lehigh Valley economy," Lewis said. "We've always been a strong making community and the economic figures that come from the federal government just bear that out."

Manufacturing now makes up 18% of the region's economic output.

"The U.S. is only 12% economic output coming from manufacturing, so really, we punch above our weight," Lewis said.

While the Valley is 69th in terms of population in the country, it's 65th in terms of economic output.

"That growth has been sustained for a decade or more, and we really would expect to see that continue as our manufacturing sector keeps expanding," Lewis said.

Adjusted for inflation, the GDP rose by 6.4% from 2020 to 2021.

Lewis says the other important point in the data is a balanced economy, with finance and real estate, education, and health care also taking top spots.

"We're well positioned to weather short-term downturns in the economy," Lewis said.