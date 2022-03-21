EASTON, Pa. - Nearly 70% of medical debt will be coming off credit reports starting in July.
Three bureaus - Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian - made the announcement on Friday.
Debt will be removed if it's already been paid. It will now take longer for new debt to appear - one year - and in 2023, unpaid debt for $500 and under will be removed from your credit report.
"Many Americans, if they were to be hit with a surprise medical bill, even $400 or less, would be unable to pay that," said Adam Biener, an Assistant Professor of Economics at Lafayette College. He also worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
He says, once in place, it will have an immediate impact on the economy.
"And for many, their ability to borrow or participate in financial markets, or housing markets, or go to college, will improve," Biener said.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a report that estimates $88 billion in medical bills are on credit reports. Nearly 20% of U.S. households have medical debt. Collections can lower your credit score by more than 100 points.
"And worse this is not uniformly concentrated across the country - Black, Hispanic, younger, lower-income Americans tend to have more medical debt," Biener said.
Lehigh Valley Health Network tells 69 News they believe it will have minimal, if any, impact.
"This is not a debt relief policy. If you have medical debt, the patient will still owe that money," Biener said. "So, from the standpoint of the provider, there's no difference."