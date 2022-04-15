BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Historic inflation continues to climb.
"It's almost like this perfect storm that has happened, where supply and demand both are working towards separating from each other in a very pernicious manner. Coupled with global politics. Coupled with energy shortages and coupled with political instability," said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.
But what do consumers think about it? 69 News asked a series of poll questions to find out. Rahman says the information is enlightening.
"This is where the hard science of economics meets psychology," Rahman said.
69 News asked viewers three questions. The first - how often do you worry about inflation? Of 630 people, 59% say often, 28% say occasionally, and 13% say never.
We also asked if they changed buying behavior. 59% of 594 respondents say they have.
So what exactly are people cutting back on?
Of 806 people surveyed, 42% say they've cut out dining, which came in as number one. In second place - a tie: 13% say they've cut back on driving and another 13% say they've delayed major purchases.
"Again, kind of a hopeful sign, because if they're delaying major purchases, they don't necessarily expect inflation to keep rising," Rahman said.
Rahman says that suggests demand might slow, now, which would help bring down prices.
And only 2% say they've borrowed money/used a credit card, which is another good sign that people are still hopeful.
"If people are really willing to borrow a lot now, that seems to imply people would expect lots of inflation in the future," Rahman said.