PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - The tight grip of winter is not letting go in the Lehigh Valley.
The only way some people could move was to get a tow truck to pull them to safety as a plow truck waited to make another pass.
In Northampton County, there was a lot of snow, and a lot of traffic. Cars stopped, and when they did move a little bit they slipped right back to a stop.
"It was heavy for a while, real heavy and the visibility was not that great," said Larry Anthony, of Wind Gap.
Some say you didn't even need to be on Route 33 to witness the conditions of slow driving and terrible road conditions. Some vehicles stopped dead in their tracks. Even as people got moving it was slow going.
Some drivers say the next dream is for no more snow, and spring to come soon.
"You have to drive careful. I have a four-wheel drive pickup truck, so I don't have a real problem," Anthony said.