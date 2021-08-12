BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There are nearly 8,000 job openings right now in the Lehigh Valley.
But who's counting?
Well, Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of the Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, is.
"We have about 7,502 job openings, not to be exact," Dischinat said.
She, and the state, are trying to fill them by hosting "Get a Job Days" at Careerlinks across the state.
"Whatever we can do to make sure you're job ready, or training ready, or even mentally ready to say it's time for me to get back to work," Dischinat said.
It's an all-day hiring event with seven employers across the region and workshops.
"It's just an interesting job market these days. Not a lot of people have been applying," said Malik Griffin, a human resources specialist at SOLTECH, a startup in Bethlehem, which is one of the employers participating Thursday.
He says the search for even a few employees has been difficult.
"More recently we've utilized Careerlink's job board. And that's been really helpful. We got a huge influx of applicants," Griffin said.
Another employer participating Thursday, Mack Trucks, has slightly more to fill.
Angela Pursell, an HR Business Partner with Mack Trucks, said approximately 400 jobs are available.
But there are some signs things could be getting better.
The new jobless claims report out Thursday totaled 375,000 last week, down from the week before. July's jobs numbers were strong - nearly 1 million jobs were added.
Pursell feels things are slowly improving.
"We've been recruiting for probably the past four weeks and we're approximately halfway there," Pursell said.
Expect to see more "Get a Job Day" events soon.
"We're planning to hold these on a monthly basis," Dischinat said.