With COVID cases rising, 57 of the nation's top medical groups say it's time to mandate COVID vaccinations for health care workers.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Senior Vice President for Medical and Academic Affairs and infectious disease expert at St. Luke's, agrees.
"This is not a new concept and you know that there are certain vaccinations that are required for school, obviously certain vaccinations for health care workers," Jahre said.
Even though St. Luke's has a 90% employee vaccination rate, it's working on implementing a mandate.
"It has been established that no one is at greater risk for both transmitting and contracting contagious disease than frontline health care workers," Jahre said.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says while nearly all Gracedale residents are vaccinated, only 50% of employees are, even with a $750 incentive.
"The FDA has not given it full authorization yet - that is extremely problematic when you're talking about mandating a vaccine," McClure said.
Many other private businesses are toying with the idea.
"You can terminate an employee if they're refusing to get the vaccine and we have a mandatory policy that is uniformly applied to the law," said Ed Easterly, a labor attorney based in Allentown.
Easterly says employers have a right to do it. But there are exemptions for religious beliefs and disabilities.
"They have to conduct an individualized analysis for that employee based on their job and that specific employer - what they do," Easterly said.
St. Luke's says it hopes to have a mandate implemented by September.
The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.
It is not a HIPAA violation for your employer or a business to ask for your vaccination status.