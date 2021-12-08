St. Luke's University Health Network has restricted its visitation policy to two people per patient, telling the Associated Press that "the current surge, largely driven by the unvaccinated population, is placing an enormous burden on our region's health care system."
That's according to Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke's Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs.
St. Luke's is reporting 220 COVID patients across its 14 campuses, which, if you compare to the hospital's numbers this time last year, looks eerily similar.
Meantime, one of the state's largest health systems says it's running into a major problem because of this surge. Geisinger Health System says it's running out of beds across its nine hospitals in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Geisinger says it's running at 110% capacity. And the message is the same as St. Luke's - the problem is stemming from unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, which make up the overwhelming numbers inside hospital walls.
Geisinger reported that because of being overrun with COVID patients, their doctors and nurses are practicing what they call "waiting room medicine," where patients are dealing with 10-20 hour-delays in ERs.
Numbers are spiking all over Pennsylvania.
Last January, Pennsylvania's health department reported numbers spiked at more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases a day. Those numbers tapered off. In fact, six months ago, cases dropped to less than 100 a day.
But fast forward six months later and the numbers are spiking again, hitting just under 7,000 cases a day.
Officials at Geisinger told the Associated Press they don't expect the situation to get better in the coming weeks. Rather, it's the opposite - they expect case numbers to get worse.