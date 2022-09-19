BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is home to a large Puerto Rican population, and many who have family there are paying close attention to Fiona's destruction.

Bethlehem's Rick Foley is in the Lehigh Valley, but his wife Mary Jane is at their Puerto Rican home with his 92-year-old mother during this latest hurricane.

"A lot of anxiety. I wish I was there. Nothing I can do about it but I'm constantly thinking about it," Foley said.

Foley's place is in Patillas, located on the island's southeastern coast. It's an area hit hard by flooding, as Foley says it's the rain more so than the wind from this latest storm.

For the first time his mountainside home, which we visited after Hurricane Maria, has water coming up through the floors. Foley says area roads still haven't recovered from Maria's 2017 blast.

"Roads are single, down to one lane because they're washed right out," Foley said. "They have concrete pillars up so you don't go over the side of a cliff."

Flor Veles's family lives in the northern part of Puerto Rico. She says the flooding isn't as bad there, and people are prepared. However, she says the barrage of storms from Hurricane Maria, 2020's continuous earthquakes, and now this, are taking a toll on the island's psyche.

"It's like every two years we have storms, you have hurricanes," Veles said.

This, while Foley will continue to confront the chaos from 1700 miles away.