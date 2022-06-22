U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - It's not every day Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, or Davis Love III come to the Lehigh Valley.
The U.S. Senior Open is teeing off Thursday morning at Saucon Valley Country Club and the local golf community knows what an honor it is to host the event locally.
"I would say at least 75 percent are going to be at one of the days, which is cool. I think a lot of people are excited for it. It's good for the area, for businesses, especially around Saucon Valley," said Brian Denaro, a coach at GOLFTEC in Whitehall Township.
Walter Roland is certainly ready.
"Really excited about the U.S. Senior Open and it has me playing more golf than ever," Roland said.
Roland is headed to the tournament on Friday.
"Beautiful course and I get to hang out with friends and family and have a good time," he said.
Although he probably won't get as close to action as John Fagan.
"My wife and I are going to be volunteering at the Open this year," Fagan said.
Fagan and his wife have volunteered at a number of U.S. Opens and are excited to not have to travel to this one. They'll be doing the leader board, which will give them amazing access.
"When you're working the leader boards you're working out on the 18th hole, plus you get see almost all the golfers come through at some point fairly up close, cause the leaderboards are right by the green," Fagan said.
The U.S. Senior Open runs through Sunday. If you'd like to attend, you can still find tickets online.