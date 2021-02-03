ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Snowed in. It's still the reality for many Wednesday night, as road crews continue to contend with the monster winter storm that dumped massive amounts of snow across the area.
“It's not fair. We have jobs and responsibilities and stuff,” said resident JJ Tedesco.
Frustration runs deep in the 800 block of Bethlehem's Carlton Avenue.
The snow still sits on the street's steep incline, covering cars and forcing Justin Collins and his family to walk for groceries and wonder when the plows will come.
“That's not an appropriate thought,” he chuckled.
But one those like Frederick Owino on Allentown's South Front Street are also asking.
“If they could come and clean our streets that would be nice. We could get back to our normal lives,” he added.
City crews say narrow streets, crowded with cars, packed with heavy snow, make moving the snow a slow go.
Eric Gordon lives on Allentown's S. Alice street and, being snowed in, he canceled a vet appointment.
“I'm frustrated but I do understand, we're not the only street in Allentown. I understand these poor guys have been working crazy hours all day long. What are you going to do?” he said.
Salvation may have arrived, as crews came to Gordon's neighborhood.
But back on Carlton the waiting game continues. It's a sobering timetable for Mike Hernandez, as a family member needs to get dialysis.
“We can't move. We are like lost souls. Other people are shoveled out. We are just stuck,” he said.
Bethlehem streets doesn't have a timetable of when all the streets will be cleared. Both they and Allentown say people clearing their cars but tossing the snow in the road have been what's hampering them the most.