NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Good Friday in the Orthodox Church is the day the death of Christ is observed. It is a day of fasting, prayer, and grief. The grief is felt more deeply this year in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Northampton.
"This year we understand that the Ukrainian people, they suffer also, a lot," said Father Oleg Kravchenko.
Kravchenko says there are parallels to what happened thousands of years ago to Christ and what is taking place overseas right now.
"We read gospel readings about the suffering and death of our Lord God and Savior, Jesus Christ. So in this case we can a little bit compare what is going on that time, and what is going on in Ukraine," Kravchenko said.
Father Kravchenko says what happened to Christ was unlawful, an innocent man, persecuted.
"Now people in Ukraine, people suffer and die because of the ambition of some person who thinks he can do everything he wants," Kravchenko said.
Parishioner Eugene Gorsky is also seeing parallels. His grandfather was of Russian descent, but belonged to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
"He says his faith was challenged when he saw the evil that Stalin did many years ago and I would think my father and grandfather would be very moved and hurt by seeing what Putin is doing," Gorsky said.
He says now more than ever is a time for everyone to come together for the people of Ukraine.