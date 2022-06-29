Unlike abortion, there are no laws in regards to gay marriage in Pennsylvania.
If the nationwide right to gay marriage is struck down by the Supreme Court, chaos would ensue for gay couples. This has many taking a proactive approach in preparing for the worst.
“You get to be part of them becoming the humans they are going to become,” said Julia Mocarsky.
Mocarsky's back issues are the reason her wife of five years, Meg, is the biological mother of their twin daughters.
“She is just as much a parent as I am. All I did was carry them,” Meg said.
Julia also breast fed. Her name is on the birth certificate, but that carries little legal weight.
“If something were to happen to me, the biological mother, Julia would have no say of what happens to our girls,” Meg added.
The issue never felt heavier for the Lehigh County couple than after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade.
“Instant panic of what could potentially happen to our family,” Julia said.
“Because of the consenting opinion by Justice Thomas. The community, it looks like an attack on them and their personal rights,” said Allentown family law attorney David Crosson.
After the decision Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should consider re-looking at issues of contraception, gay intimacy laws, and gay marriage. Crosson says many gay couples are now calling him for estate planning and legal adoption in case gay marriage is overturned.
He's helping Julia's adoption.
“Of my own kids,” she said.
“But as a step parent, not an actual parent,” Meg added.
Pennsylvania has no state law regarding gay marriage. Crosson says it's suddenly a potential problem with heartbreaking ramifications.
“It would be great if the Legislature and everyone stepped in and actually did what they are supposed to do and make some laws,” he said in favor of a gay rights marriage law.
I spoke to two state legislators Wednesday about if there is any talk of codifying gay marriage in the state. They indicated no, with one adding “we can't even get a non-discrimination bill passed.”