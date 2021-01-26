As COVID-19 continues to claim lives throughout the commonwealth and nation, many Pennsylvania families are worried about how they are going to live through this pandemic.
A new study by the United Way says many of Pennsylvania's families live paycheck to paycheck. In Lehigh County, the numbers are especially dire. The 2020 study says 39 percent of Pennsylvania families are struggling during the pandemic. In Lehigh County, it's even higher, with an estimated 47 percent of families having a tough time making ends meet.
"My daycare closed because there was someone had caught COVID so they close down for a week or two and I lost my job due to that," said Lehigh County resident Mishawn Roberts.
Roberts is part of what's known as an ALICE family; or asset limited, income constrained employed family, 70 percent of which report losing or changing jobs because of COVID.
"They're one emergency away from not being able to survive. This pandemic for many of her at-risk families was that emergency," said Priscilla Rosado, Assistant Director of Food Access and Emergency Services for the United Way.
Rosado says ALICE families earn above the poverty line, but too much to qualify for assistance. Rosado says the United Way is trying to connect ALICE Families with resources through PA211 and is asking state legislators for help.
"Pushing the advocacy in order to help with the earned income tax credit," said Rosado.
Roberts says she isn't waiting. Next month she takes the mortgage broker exam.
"I really intend on just raising myself out of the situation and securing a future for my son and I so we're not going to be having to struggle," said Roberts.
If your family is struggling during the pandemic, you can connect with resources by calling 211, or texting your zip code to 898211.