CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - In light of spiking COVID cases, university and college campuses are stepping up precautions for returning students, faculty, and staff this fall.
Penn State announced during a town hall that it will require masks indoors at all of its campuses.
But Penn State is not alone.
Lehigh University, Lafayette College, Moravian University, Northampton Community College and Muhlenberg College are also making people mask up.
"Where things are in the Lehigh Valley right now we want to take every extra precaution, so we are masking indoors for everybody for that first week or two for certain," said Allison Gulati with Muhlenberg College.
Gulati says Muhlenberg is also requiring students with no religious or medical issues get the vaccine, as are Lehigh and Lafayette.
"We knew that by requiring the vaccine not only were we putting our community health and safety first, but it would allow us as quickly as possible to get back to the residential community that Muhlenberg was intended to be," Gulati said.
Northampton Community College is only requiring students who live on campus be vaccinated.
Moravian and Penn State aren't requiring vaccinations, but are asking students disclose vaccine status, and that unvaccinated students be tested.
"If you're coming to live on campus and you've not shared your vaccination status as being vaccinated and you test positive when you enter you will have 10 days in quarantine, it will be off campus or at home," said Penn State University President Eric Barron.
DeSales and LCCC officials say they are currently evaluating their COVID safety plans for the fall and will make announcements in the future.
If you have questions about what your school requires, you can contact them directly.