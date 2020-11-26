ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For some people, whipping up the perfect Thanksgiving meal meant squeezing in one more trip to the grocery store.
69 News was at Wegmans in Allentown earlier Thursday, where shoppers were rushing in and out to get those last-minute essentials.
We ran into a local couple, Manny and Kelly Fendell, who say they needed to make the trip after deciding at the last minute to make Kelly's famous corn soufflé.
Unfortunately, their extended family may not get a taste this year.
"Just the two of us today. It's unfortunate today we can't all get together. But we're making the best of it. Making the best of it," Manny and Kelly said.
Wegmans stores were open until 4 p.m. Thursday.